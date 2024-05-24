Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 1347.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1373.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1350.15, reached a high of 1377.15, and a low of 1342.95 before closing at 1347.55. The market capitalization stood at 779124.45 crore with a 52-week high of 1364.05 and a low of 795.65. The BSE volume for the day was 85040 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 5.75% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010109
    Buy9988
    Hold6677
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
24 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5692 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 85 k.

24 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1347.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1377.15 & 1342.95 yesterday to end at 1347.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

