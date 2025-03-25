Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 25 Mar 2025, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1726.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1718.30 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1741.05 and closed at 1726.30, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1741.05 and a low of 1715.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of 979,286.94 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 1778.95 and a low of 1183.60. The BSE volume for the day was 124,305 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1726.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1741.05 & 1715.40 yesterday to end at 1718.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

