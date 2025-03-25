Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1741.05 and closed at ₹1726.30, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1741.05 and a low of ₹1715.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹979,286.94 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹1778.95 and a low of ₹1183.60. The BSE volume for the day was 124,305 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1726.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1741.05 & ₹1715.40 yesterday to end at ₹1718.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend