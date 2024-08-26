Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Momentum

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1516.9 and closed at ₹1506.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1516.9 and a low of ₹1506.2, with a market capitalization of ₹859210.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1539.1 and ₹847.6, respectively. A total of 13,114 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has moved between 1518.1 and 1511.3 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1511.3 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1518.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1515.97
|Support 1
|1512.62
|Resistance 2
|1517.38
|Support 2
|1510.68
|Resistance 3
|1519.32
|Support 3
|1509.27
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.31%; Futures open interest increased by 2.41%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel's stock for the current day reached a high of ₹1520.2 and a low of ₹1506.2.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -24.90% lower than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel is 24.90% lower compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹1513.65, down by 0.5%. Both trading volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel reached a high of 1519.8 and a low of 1513.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1515.83, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 1512.62 and 1510.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1518.1
|Support 1
|1511.3
|Resistance 2
|1522.35
|Support 2
|1508.75
|Resistance 3
|1524.9
|Support 3
|1504.5
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1475.07
|10 Days
|1471.43
|20 Days
|1473.79
|50 Days
|1452.16
|100 Days
|1380.11
|300 Days
|1222.12
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1514.15, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1506.05
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1514.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1489.38 and ₹1519.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1489.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1519.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -18.64% lower than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume is 18.64% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1517.2, down by 0.74%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price varies between 1520.75 and 1511.5 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1511.5 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1520.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1521.23
|Support 1
|1515.83
|Resistance 2
|1523.42
|Support 2
|1512.62
|Resistance 3
|1526.63
|Support 3
|1510.43
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1518.45, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1506.05
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1518.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1489.38 and ₹1519.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1489.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1519.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel's share price increased by 0.62% today, reaching ₹1515.35, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra experienced declines, whereas Tata Communications and Railtel Corporation of India saw gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.63% and 0.69%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1515.35
|9.3
|0.62
|1539.1
|847.6
|856499.8
|Vodafone Idea
|15.8
|-0.03
|-0.19
|19.15
|7.52
|79189.32
|Tata Communications
|1934.5
|26.75
|1.4
|2085.0
|1543.1
|55133.25
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|92.44
|-1.6
|-1.7
|111.48
|65.29
|18071.35
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|499.85
|2.85
|0.57
|618.0
|165.45
|16042.11
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1585.0, 4.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -18.17% lower than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume is 18.17% lower compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹1518.5, reflecting a 0.83% decrease. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1506.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1516.9 & ₹1506.2 yesterday to end at ₹1510.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend