Data Insights
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:33 PM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 1506.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1514.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1516.9 and closed at 1506.05. The stock reached a high of 1516.9 and a low of 1506.2, with a market capitalization of 859210.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1539.1 and 847.6, respectively. A total of 13,114 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:33 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has moved between 1518.1 and 1511.3 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1511.3 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1518.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11515.97Support 11512.62
Resistance 21517.38Support 21510.68
Resistance 31519.32Support 31509.27
26 Aug 2024, 01:10 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.31%; Futures open interest increased by 2.41%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

26 Aug 2024, 01:01 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel's stock for the current day reached a high of 1520.2 and a low of 1506.2.

26 Aug 2024, 12:49 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -24.90% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel is 24.90% lower compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 1513.65, down by 0.5%. Both trading volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:37 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel reached a high of 1519.8 and a low of 1513.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1515.83, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 1512.62 and 1510.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11518.1Support 11511.3
Resistance 21522.35Support 21508.75
Resistance 31524.9Support 31504.5
26 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1475.07
10 Days1471.43
20 Days1473.79
50 Days1452.16
100 Days1380.11
300 Days1222.12
26 Aug 2024, 12:14 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1514.15, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1506.05

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1514.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1489.38 and 1519.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1489.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1519.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:50 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -18.64% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume is 18.64% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1517.2, down by 0.74%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:36 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price varies between 1520.75 and 1511.5 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1511.5 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1520.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11521.23Support 11515.83
Resistance 21523.42Support 21512.62
Resistance 31526.63Support 31510.43
26 Aug 2024, 11:21 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1518.45, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1506.05

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1518.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1489.38 and 1519.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1489.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1519.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel's share price increased by 0.62% today, reaching 1515.35, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra experienced declines, whereas Tata Communications and Railtel Corporation of India saw gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.63% and 0.69%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1515.359.30.621539.1847.6856499.8
Vodafone Idea15.8-0.03-0.1919.157.5279189.32
Tata Communications1934.526.751.42085.01543.155133.25
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra92.44-1.6-1.7111.4865.2918071.35
Railtel Corporation Of India499.852.850.57618.0165.4516042.11
26 Aug 2024, 11:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1585.0, 4.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88910
    Buy1313119
    Hold6676
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
26 Aug 2024, 10:48 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -18.17% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume is 18.17% lower compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 1518.5, reflecting a 0.83% decrease. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:26 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1506.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1516.9 & 1506.2 yesterday to end at 1510.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

