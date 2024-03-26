Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 1221.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1237.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price TodayPremium
Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : Bharti Airtel's stock on the last day opened at 1227 and closed at 1221.8. The high for the day was 1244.95, and the low was 1220.8. The market capitalization stands at 699619.46 cr. The 52-week high and low are 1244.95 and 738.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4235017 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:02:47 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1221.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a volume of 4,235,017 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1221.8.

