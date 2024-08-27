Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 27 Aug 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 1506.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1513.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1516.9 and closed at 1506.05. The stock reached a high of 1520.2 and a low of 1506.2. The market capitalization stood at 861230.39 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between 847.6 and 1539.1. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 55,242 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11521.7Support 11506.0
Resistance 21529.05Support 21497.65
Resistance 31537.4Support 31490.3
27 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1591.5, 5.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88910
    Buy1313119
    Hold6676
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
27 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5746 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 55 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1506.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1520.2 & 1506.2 yesterday to end at 1513.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.