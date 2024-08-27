Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1516.9 and closed at ₹1506.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1520.2 and a low of ₹1506.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹861230.39 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹847.6 and ₹1539.1. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 55,242 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1521.7
|Support 1
|1506.0
|Resistance 2
|1529.05
|Support 2
|1497.65
|Resistance 3
|1537.4
|Support 3
|1490.3
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1591.5, 5.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 55 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1520.2 & ₹1506.2 yesterday to end at ₹1513.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend