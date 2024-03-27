Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1225, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1216.05

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1232.75, reached a high of ₹1233.45, and a low of ₹1211.15 before closing at ₹1235.8. The market cap stood at 674960.69 cr with a 52-week high of ₹1244.95 and a low of ₹738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 250616 shares.
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1225, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1216.05
Bharti Airtel stock closed at ₹1225 today, up by 0.74% from the previous day's closing price of ₹1216.05. The net change was an increase of ₹8.95.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1225.0
|8.95
|0.74
|1244.95
|738.7
|682596.29
|Vodafone Idea
|13.31
|0.0
|0.0
|18.42
|5.7
|64792.67
|Tata Communications
|1971.0
|23.6
|1.21
|2036.95
|1175.0
|56173.5
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|74.61
|-1.65
|-2.16
|109.1
|49.8
|14585.72
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|368.75
|4.4
|1.21
|491.15
|96.2
|11834.6
Bharti Airtel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Bharti Airtel Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 738.85 and a high of 1245.00. This range indicates the fluctuation in the stock's performance over the past year, with the high representing the peak price and the low representing the lowest price during this period.
Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1221.7, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1216.05
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹1221.7, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1220.3, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1216.05
Bharti Airtel stock is currently priced at ₹1220.3, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 4.25. The stock has seen a slight increase in value.
Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1218.65, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1216.05
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹1218.65 with a net change of 2.6 and a percent change of 0.21. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1228.50
|10 Days
|1212.89
|20 Days
|1178.46
|50 Days
|1148.56
|100 Days
|1068.56
|300 Days
|975.02
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1217.7, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1216.05
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹1217.7 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1217.75, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1216.05
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹1217.75 with a net change of 1.7 and a percentage change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Bharti Airtel AGM
Bharti Airtel share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|7
|6
|7
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1217.25, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1216.05
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1217.25 with a net change of 1.2 and a percent change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Bharti Airtel News
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1217.95, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1216.05
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1217.95, with a net change of 1.9 and a percent change of 0.16. This shows a slight increase in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1218.15, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1216.05
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1218.15 with a slight increase of 0.17%. The net change in the stock price is 2.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock value.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1215.1, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1216.05
The current data shows that Bharti Airtel stock is priced at ₹1215.1 with a percent change of -0.08% and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.0%
|3 Months
|19.43%
|6 Months
|32.91%
|YTD
|17.53%
|1 Year
|59.25%
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1211.15, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹1235.8
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1211.15, which represents a decrease of 1.99% from the previous trading day. The net change is -24.65, indicating a downward movement in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1235.8 on last trading day
The last day of Bharti Airtel on BSE had a trading volume of 250,616 shares with a closing price of ₹1235.8.
