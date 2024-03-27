Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at 1225, up 0.74% from yesterday's 1216.05

27 Mar 2024
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 27 Mar 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 1216.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1225 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1232.75, reached a high of 1233.45, and a low of 1211.15 before closing at 1235.8. The market cap stood at 674960.69 cr with a 52-week high of 1244.95 and a low of 738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 250616 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:33 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1225, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1216.05

Bharti Airtel stock closed at 1225 today, up by 0.74% from the previous day's closing price of 1216.05. The net change was an increase of 8.95.

27 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1225.08.950.741244.95738.7682596.29
Vodafone Idea13.310.00.018.425.764792.67
Tata Communications1971.023.61.212036.951175.056173.5
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra74.61-1.65-2.16109.149.814585.72
Railtel Corporation Of India368.754.41.21491.1596.211834.6
27 Mar 2024, 05:32 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock's low price for the day was 1210.05, while the high price reached 1228.

27 Mar 2024, 03:21 PM IST Bharti Airtel March futures opened at 1222.9 as against previous close of 1218.3

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1223.35 with a bid price of 1221.7 and an offer price of 1222.25. The stock has an open interest of 16,762,750 contracts. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 950 contracts, indicating a balanced demand for the stock.

27 Mar 2024, 03:15 PM IST Bharti Airtel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Bharti Airtel Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 738.85 and a high of 1245.00. This range indicates the fluctuation in the stock's performance over the past year, with the high representing the peak price and the low representing the lowest price during this period.

27 Mar 2024, 03:03 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1221.7, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1216.05

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 1221.7, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:43 PM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1230.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.6 (-24.64%) & 0.7 (-62.16%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1210.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.45 (-51.49%) & 0.8 (-71.93%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 02:32 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1220.74.650.381244.95738.7680200.24
Vodafone Idea13.480.171.2818.425.765620.22
Tata Communications1987.740.32.072036.951175.056649.45
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.22-0.04-0.05109.149.814900.46
Railtel Corporation Of India368.053.71.02491.1596.211812.14
27 Mar 2024, 02:20 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1220.3, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1216.05

Bharti Airtel stock is currently priced at 1220.3, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 4.25. The stock has seen a slight increase in value.

27 Mar 2024, 02:12 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock traded at a low of 1210.05 and reached a high of 1221 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 02:03 PM IST Bharti Airtel March futures opened at 1222.9 as against previous close of 1218.3

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1220 with a bid price of 1220.7 and an offer price of 1221.0. The stock has an open interest of 16,104,400 shares with an offer quantity of 950 and a bid quantity of 950. Investors are closely watching the stock for potential trading opportunities.

27 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1218.65, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1216.05

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 1218.65 with a net change of 2.6 and a percent change of 0.21. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1228.50
10 Days1212.89
20 Days1178.46
50 Days1148.56
100 Days1068.56
300 Days975.02
27 Mar 2024, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1230.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.15 (-37.68%) & 0.7 (-62.16%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1210.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.7 (-46.53%) & 1.1 (-61.4%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 01:10 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock's low price today was 1210.05 and the high price was 1220.35.

27 Mar 2024, 01:03 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1217.7, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1216.05

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 1217.7 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:51 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:40 PM IST Bharti Airtel March futures opened at 1222.9 as against previous close of 1218.3

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1217.6 with a bid price of 1219.05 and an offer price of 1219.35. The open interest stands at 15474550 with 950 quantities available for both bid and offer. Investors are closely monitoring the stock for potential trading opportunities.

27 Mar 2024, 12:32 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1217.51.450.121244.95738.7678417.13
Vodafone Idea13.570.261.9518.425.766058.34
Tata Communications1973.325.91.332036.951175.056239.05
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.06-0.2-0.26109.149.814869.18
Railtel Corporation Of India363.9-0.45-0.12491.1596.211678.95
27 Mar 2024, 12:20 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1217.75, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1216.05

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 1217.75 with a net change of 1.7 and a percentage change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Bharti Airtel AGM

27 Mar 2024, 12:10 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock's low price for the day was 1210.05, while the high price reached 1220.35.

27 Mar 2024, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1230.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.65 (-52.17%) & 0.65 (-64.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1210.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 4.1 (-18.81%) & 1.55 (-45.61%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 11:51 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy99910
Buy8889
Hold7673
Sell1113
Strong Sell0000
27 Mar 2024, 11:40 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1217.25, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1216.05

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1217.25 with a net change of 1.2 and a percent change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Bharti Airtel News

27 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1217.151.10.091244.95738.7678222.11
Vodafone Idea13.530.221.6518.425.765863.62
Tata Communications1953.46.00.312036.951175.055671.9
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.320.060.08109.149.814920.01
Railtel Corporation Of India365.451.10.3491.1596.211728.69
27 Mar 2024, 11:12 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock had a low price of 1210.05 and a high price of 1220.35 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1217.95, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1216.05

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1217.95, with a net change of 1.9 and a percent change of 0.16. This shows a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1230.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 3.0 (-13.04%) & 1.1 (-40.54%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1210.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.0 (-60.4%) & 0.95 (-66.67%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 10:32 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1218.32.250.191244.95738.7678862.91
Vodafone Idea13.370.060.4518.425.765084.74
Tata Communications1950.02.60.132036.951175.055575.0
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.25-0.01-0.01109.149.814906.32
Railtel Corporation Of India365.751.40.38491.1596.211738.32
27 Mar 2024, 10:21 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1218.15, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1216.05

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1218.15 with a slight increase of 0.17%. The net change in the stock price is 2.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock value.

27 Mar 2024, 10:12 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of 1210.05 and a high of 1220.35 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel March futures opened at 1222.9 as against previous close of 1218.3

Bharti Airtel is trading at a spot price of 1216.05 with a bid price of 1218.55 and an offer price of 1218.8. The offer quantity is 950 shares and the bid quantity is also 950 shares. The stock has an open interest of 14540700.

27 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1215.1, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1216.05

The current data shows that Bharti Airtel stock is priced at 1215.1 with a percent change of -0.08% and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.0%
3 Months19.43%
6 Months32.91%
YTD17.53%
1 Year59.25%
27 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1211.15, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹1235.8

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1211.15, which represents a decrease of 1.99% from the previous trading day. The net change is -24.65, indicating a downward movement in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1235.8 on last trading day

The last day of Bharti Airtel on BSE had a trading volume of 250,616 shares with a closing price of 1235.8.

