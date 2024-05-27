Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1377, reached a high of ₹1398 and a low of ₹1375, closing at ₹1373.95. The market capitalization was ₹787,885.67 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1398 and the low was ₹795.65. The BSE volume was 258,540 shares traded.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1398.95
|Support 1
|1375.25
|Resistance 2
|1410.2
|Support 2
|1362.8
|Resistance 3
|1422.65
|Support 3
|1351.55
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 6.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 85 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1398 & ₹1375 yesterday to end at ₹1373.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend