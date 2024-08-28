Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1513.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1522.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1523.55 and closed at 1513.65. The stock's high for the day was 1526, while the low was 1502.55. Bharti Airtel's market capitalization stood at 866265.83 crore. The company has a 52-week high of 1539.1 and a 52-week low of 847.6. The BSE volume for the day was 91,506 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5703 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1513.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1526 & 1502.55 yesterday to end at 1522.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

