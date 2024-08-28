Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1523.55 and closed at ₹1513.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹1526, while the low was ₹1502.55. Bharti Airtel's market capitalization stood at ₹866265.83 crore. The company has a 52-week high of ₹1539.1 and a 52-week low of ₹847.6. The BSE volume for the day was 91,506 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1526 & ₹1502.55 yesterday to end at ₹1522.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend