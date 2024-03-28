Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1236.2, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1224.7

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1215.95 and closed at ₹1216.05. The high for the day was ₹1228 and the low was ₹1210.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹692356.78 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1244.95 and the 52-week low was at ₹738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 373918 shares.
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1236.2, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1224.7
Bharti Airtel's stock closed at ₹1236.2 today, with a net change of 11.5 and a percent change of 0.94 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1224.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1236.2
|11.5
|0.94
|1244.95
|738.7
|688837.18
|Vodafone Idea
|13.24
|-0.08
|-0.6
|18.42
|5.7
|64451.91
|Tata Communications
|2011.25
|39.8
|2.02
|2036.95
|1175.0
|57320.63
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|73.96
|-1.09
|-1.45
|109.1
|49.8
|14458.65
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|363.7
|-4.15
|-1.13
|491.15
|96.2
|11672.53
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Bharti Airtel reached a low of ₹1220.35 and a high of ₹1238.65 on the current day.
Bharti Airtel March futures opened at 1224.2 as against previous close of 1222.8
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1228.3 with a bid price of 1229.85 and an offer price of 1230.45. The offer quantity is 950 and the bid quantity is 2850. The open interest stands at 13177450. Investors can closely monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.
Bharti Airtel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Bharti Airtel Ltd stock's 52-week low price was at 738.85 and the high price was at 1245.00. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year.
Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1231.3, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1224.7
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹1231.3 with a slight increase of 0.54% and a net change of 6.6 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.
Top active options for Bharti Airtel
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1230.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹10.95 (+217.39%) & ₹0.85 (-26.09%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1210.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-95.83%) & ₹0.05 (-90.91%) respectively.
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1232, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1224.7
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹1232, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 7.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel stock reached a high of ₹1238.65 and a low of ₹1220.35 in today's trading session.
Bharti Airtel March futures opened at 1224.2 as against previous close of 1222.8
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1229.1 with a bid price of 1228.9 and an offer price of 1229.55. The bid quantity is 4750 and the offer quantity is 1900. The stock has an open interest of 12029850.
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1227.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1224.7
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹1227.85 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased.
Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1226.70
|10 Days
|1214.78
|20 Days
|1182.92
|50 Days
|1151.62
|100 Days
|1071.58
|300 Days
|976.77
Top active options for Bharti Airtel
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1230.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹11.45 (+231.88%) & ₹1.7 (+47.83%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1210.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-95.83%) & ₹0.05 (-90.91%) respectively.
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1233.9, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1224.7
Bharti Airtel stock is currently trading at ₹1233.9, with a net change of 9.2 and a percent change of 0.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates
Bharti Airtel March futures opened at 1224.2 as against previous close of 1222.8
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1226.4 with a bid price of 1226.95 and an offer price of 1227.55. The stock has an open interest of 11059900 and a bid quantity and offer quantity of 950 each. Investors are actively trading this stock with strong interest in both buying and selling.
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1224.75, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1224.7
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1224.75 with a net change of 0.05 and a percent change of 0. This indicates that the stock price has remained relatively stable.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel stock's low price today was ₹1220.35, and the high price was ₹1238.65.
Top active options for Bharti Airtel
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1230.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹10.0 (+189.86%) & ₹2.3 (+100.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1210.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-95.83%) & ₹0.05 (-90.91%) respectively.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1231.4, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1224.7
Bharti Airtel stock is currently priced at ₹1231.4, with a 0.55% increase in its value. The net change is 6.7 points.
Bharti Airtel March futures opened at 1224.2 as against previous close of 1222.8
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1227.45 with a bid price of 1227.1 and an offer price of 1227.45. The stock has an open interest of 11092200 and currently has an offer quantity of 1900 and a bid quantity of 950.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Bharti Airtel reached a low of ₹1220.35 and a high of ₹1238.65 on the current day.
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1227.55, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1224.7
Bharti Airtel stock is currently priced at ₹1227.55, with a net change of 2.85 and a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active options for Bharti Airtel
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1230.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹5.0 (+44.93%) & ₹1.05 (-8.7%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1210.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.3 (-75.0%) & ₹0.05 (-90.91%) respectively.
Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1225.95, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1224.7
The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows a price of ₹1225.95, with a net change of 1.25 and a percent change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel stock traded at a low of ₹1220.35 and a high of ₹1238.65 on the current day.
Bharti Airtel March futures opened at 1224.2 as against previous close of 1222.8
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1222.1 with a bid price of 1221.0 and an offer price of 1221.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 2850 and a bid quantity of 950. The open interest stands at 10477550.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1222.7, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1224.7
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹1222.7 with a percent change of -0.16, representing a net change of -2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.29%
|3 Months
|18.36%
|6 Months
|33.09%
|YTD
|18.66%
|1 Year
|63.64%
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1225, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1216.05
Bharti Airtel stock is currently trading at ₹1225, with a percent change of 0.74% and a net change of 8.95.
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1216.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's BSE volume was 373,918 shares with a closing price of ₹1216.05.
