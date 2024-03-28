Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at 1236.2, up 0.94% from yesterday's 1224.7

25 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 1224.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1236.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1215.95 and closed at 1216.05. The high for the day was 1228 and the low was 1210.05. The market capitalization stood at 692356.78 crore. The 52-week high was at 1244.95 and the 52-week low was at 738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 373918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1236.2, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1224.7

Bharti Airtel's stock closed at 1236.2 today, with a net change of 11.5 and a percent change of 0.94 compared to yesterday's closing price of 1224.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 06:18 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1236.211.50.941244.95738.7688837.18
Vodafone Idea13.24-0.08-0.618.425.764451.91
Tata Communications2011.2539.82.022036.951175.057320.63
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra73.96-1.09-1.45109.149.814458.65
Railtel Corporation Of India363.7-4.15-1.13491.1596.211672.53
28 Mar 2024, 05:30 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharti Airtel reached a low of 1220.35 and a high of 1238.65 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:22 PM IST Bharti Airtel March futures opened at 1224.2 as against previous close of 1222.8

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1228.3 with a bid price of 1229.85 and an offer price of 1230.45. The offer quantity is 950 and the bid quantity is 2850. The open interest stands at 13177450. Investors can closely monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.

28 Mar 2024, 03:18 PM IST Bharti Airtel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Bharti Airtel Ltd stock's 52-week low price was at 738.85 and the high price was at 1245.00. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year.

28 Mar 2024, 03:02 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1231.3, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1224.7

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 1231.3 with a slight increase of 0.54% and a net change of 6.6 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.

28 Mar 2024, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1230.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 10.95 (+217.39%) & 0.85 (-26.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1210.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-95.83%) & 0.05 (-90.91%) respectively.

28 Mar 2024, 02:31 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1233.158.450.691244.95738.7687137.65
Vodafone Idea13.330.010.0818.425.764890.03
Tata Communications2007.2535.81.822036.951175.057206.63
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra74.62-0.43-0.57109.149.814587.67
Railtel Corporation Of India366.85-1.0-0.27491.1596.211773.63
28 Mar 2024, 02:20 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1232, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1224.7

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 1232, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 7.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:10 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock reached a high of 1238.65 and a low of 1220.35 in today's trading session.

28 Mar 2024, 02:03 PM IST Bharti Airtel March futures opened at 1224.2 as against previous close of 1222.8

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1229.1 with a bid price of 1228.9 and an offer price of 1229.55. The bid quantity is 4750 and the offer quantity is 1900. The stock has an open interest of 12029850.

28 Mar 2024, 01:43 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1227.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1224.7

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 1227.85 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased.

28 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:33 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1226.70
10 Days1214.78
20 Days1182.92
50 Days1151.62
100 Days1071.58
300 Days976.77
28 Mar 2024, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1230.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 11.45 (+231.88%) & 1.7 (+47.83%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1210.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-95.83%) & 0.05 (-90.91%) respectively.

28 Mar 2024, 01:03 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1233.9, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1224.7

Bharti Airtel stock is currently trading at 1233.9, with a net change of 9.2 and a percent change of 0.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:51 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:41 PM IST Bharti Airtel March futures opened at 1224.2 as against previous close of 1222.8

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1226.4 with a bid price of 1226.95 and an offer price of 1227.55. The stock has an open interest of 11059900 and a bid quantity and offer quantity of 950 each. Investors are actively trading this stock with strong interest in both buying and selling.

28 Mar 2024, 12:30 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1225.751.050.091244.95738.7683014.21
Vodafone Idea13.420.10.7518.425.765328.14
Tata Communications1995.8524.41.242036.951175.056881.73
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra75.03-0.02-0.03109.149.814667.82
Railtel Corporation Of India369.51.650.45491.1596.211858.67
28 Mar 2024, 12:21 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1224.75, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1224.7

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1224.75 with a net change of 0.05 and a percent change of 0. This indicates that the stock price has remained relatively stable.

28 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock's low price today was 1220.35, and the high price was 1238.65.

28 Mar 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1230.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 10.0 (+189.86%) & 2.3 (+100.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1210.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-95.83%) & 0.05 (-90.91%) respectively.

28 Mar 2024, 11:53 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy99910
Buy8889
Hold7773
Sell1113
Strong Sell0000
28 Mar 2024, 11:43 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1231.4, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1224.7

Bharti Airtel stock is currently priced at 1231.4, with a 0.55% increase in its value. The net change is 6.7 points.

28 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1229.254.550.371244.95738.7684964.49
Vodafone Idea13.420.10.7518.425.765328.14
Tata Communications1994.6523.21.182036.951175.056847.53
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra75.40.350.47109.149.814740.16
Railtel Corporation Of India372.554.71.28491.1596.211956.56
28 Mar 2024, 11:20 AM IST Bharti Airtel March futures opened at 1224.2 as against previous close of 1222.8

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1227.45 with a bid price of 1227.1 and an offer price of 1227.45. The stock has an open interest of 11092200 and currently has an offer quantity of 1900 and a bid quantity of 950.

28 Mar 2024, 11:12 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bharti Airtel reached a low of 1220.35 and a high of 1238.65 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1227.55, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1224.7

Bharti Airtel stock is currently priced at 1227.55, with a net change of 2.85 and a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1230.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 5.0 (+44.93%) & 1.05 (-8.7%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1210.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.3 (-75.0%) & 0.05 (-90.91%) respectively.

28 Mar 2024, 10:31 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1226.21.50.121244.95738.7683264.96
Vodafone Idea13.460.141.0518.425.765522.86
Tata Communications1970.0-1.45-0.072036.951175.056145.0
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra75.90.851.13109.149.814837.9
Railtel Corporation Of India369.31.450.39491.1596.211852.26
28 Mar 2024, 10:23 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1225.95, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1224.7

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows a price of 1225.95, with a net change of 1.25 and a percent change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:10 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock traded at a low of 1220.35 and a high of 1238.65 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 10:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel March futures opened at 1224.2 as against previous close of 1222.8

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1222.1 with a bid price of 1221.0 and an offer price of 1221.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 2850 and a bid quantity of 950. The open interest stands at 10477550.

28 Mar 2024, 09:53 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1222.7, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1224.7

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 1222.7 with a percent change of -0.16, representing a net change of -2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.29%
3 Months18.36%
6 Months33.09%
YTD18.66%
1 Year63.64%
28 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1225, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1216.05

Bharti Airtel stock is currently trading at 1225, with a percent change of 0.74% and a net change of 8.95.

28 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1216.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's BSE volume was 373,918 shares with a closing price of 1216.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!