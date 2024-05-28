Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1388.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1383.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 1399.2 and closed at 1388.6. The highest price reached during the day was 1407.05, while the lowest was 1378.65. The market capitalization stood at 784,653.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1398 and the low was 795.65. The BSE trading volume for the day was 82,614 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11400.92Support 11379.27
Resistance 21414.78Support 21371.48
Resistance 31422.57Support 31357.62
28 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 6.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010109
    Buy9988
    Hold6677
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
28 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5742 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.

28 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1388.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1407.05 & 1378.65 yesterday to end at 1388.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

