LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 1325.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1339 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price TodayPremium
Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1329.35 and closed at 1325.5. The high for the day was 1345.75, while the low was 1320.25. The market capitalization stood at 759,403.71 crore. The 52-week high was 1364.05 and the 52-week low was 755.6. The BSE volume for the day was 19909 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -27.17% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel's trading volume by 12 AM has decreased by 27.17% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped to 1336, down by 0.79%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 12:37:11 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1346.35 and 1334.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1334.25 and selling near hourly resistance at 1346.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11341.6Support 11337.6
Resistance 21343.4Support 21335.4
Resistance 31345.6Support 31333.6
29 Apr 2024, 12:21:42 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1281.50
10 Days1249.50
20 Days1233.63
50 Days1186.74
100 Days1120.74
300 Days1012.96
29 Apr 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:17:20 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1339, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1325.5

Bharti Airtel share price is at 1339 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1318.03 and 1341.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1318.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1341.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:51:25 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.02% lower than yesterday

The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 11 AM today is 10.02% lower compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently trading at 1338.05, showing a decrease of 0.95%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:34:23 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel reached a high of 1345.75 and a low of 1333.65 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1334.72 and 1336.98, suggesting positive market sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11346.35Support 11334.25
Resistance 21352.1Support 21327.9
Resistance 31358.45Support 31322.15
29 Apr 2024, 11:22:15 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1325.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1345.75 & 1320.25 yesterday to end at 1325.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

