Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1329.35 and closed at ₹1325.5. The high for the day was ₹1345.75, while the low was ₹1320.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹759,403.71 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1364.05 and the 52-week low was ₹755.6. The BSE volume for the day was 19909 shares.
Bharti Airtel share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -27.17% lower than yesterday
Bharti Airtel's trading volume by 12 AM has decreased by 27.17% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped to ₹1336, down by 0.79%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1346.35 and 1334.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1334.25 and selling near hourly resistance at 1346.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1341.6
|Support 1
|1337.6
|Resistance 2
|1343.4
|Support 2
|1335.4
|Resistance 3
|1345.6
|Support 3
|1333.6
Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1281.50
|10 Days
|1249.50
|20 Days
|1233.63
|50 Days
|1186.74
|100 Days
|1120.74
|300 Days
|1012.96
Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1339, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1325.5
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1339 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1318.03 and ₹1341.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1318.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1341.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.02% lower than yesterday
The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 11 AM today is 10.02% lower compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently trading at ₹1338.05, showing a decrease of 0.95%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel reached a high of 1345.75 and a low of 1333.65 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1334.72 and 1336.98, suggesting positive market sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1346.35
|Support 1
|1334.25
|Resistance 2
|1352.1
|Support 2
|1327.9
|Resistance 3
|1358.45
|Support 3
|1322.15
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1325.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1345.75 & ₹1320.25 yesterday to end at ₹1325.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
