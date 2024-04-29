Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES

9 min read . 12:45 PM IST Trade

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 1325.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1339 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.