Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1389, reached a high of ₹1389, and a low of ₹1367.6, closing at ₹1383.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹777,196.42 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1407.05 and a low of ₹812.65. The BSE volume for the day was 20,048 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 5.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1389 & ₹1367.6 yesterday to end at ₹1383.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend