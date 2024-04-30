Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at 1324.4, down -0.66% from yesterday's 1333.25

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1329.35 and closed at ₹1325.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1345.75 and a low of ₹1320.25. The market capitalization was ₹754559.34 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1364.05 and a 52-week low of ₹755.6. The BSE volume for the day was 51102 shares.
Bharti Airtel has a 6.63% MF holding & 24.35% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.69% in december to 6.63% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 22.69% in december to 24.35% in march quarter.
Bharti Airtel reported a ROE of 11.58% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 4.73%. Analysts estimate the ROE to be 12.41% in the current fiscal year and 19.40% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Bharti Airtel has experienced a significant decrease in EPS and a moderate increase in revenue over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 1483923.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 7.89% and profit growth of 10.36% in the upcoming quarter 4.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 2.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price declined by 0.66% to reach ₹1324.4, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are experiencing a decrease, whereas Railtel Corporation Of India is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1324.4
|-8.85
|-0.66
|1364.05
|774.0
|737984.11
|Vodafone Idea
|13.2
|-0.29
|-2.15
|18.42
|6.54
|64257.19
|Tata Communications
|1728.0
|-6.05
|-0.35
|2085.0
|1209.95
|49248.0
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|82.26
|-1.3
|-1.56
|109.1
|60.35
|16081.24
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|399.65
|0.6
|0.15
|491.15
|114.8
|12826.3
Bharti Airtel stock's price ranged between ₹1320.05 (low) and ₹1334.55 (high) on the current day.
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel indicate a possible downward price trend in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
The volume of Bharti Airtel traded until 3 PM is 66.32% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1324.4, up by -0.66%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at ₹1324.4 - a 0.66% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1331.15 , 1340.35 , 1345.9. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1316.4 , 1310.85 , 1301.65.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1322.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1319.93 and ₹1345.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1319.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1345.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1281.50
|10 Days
|1249.50
|20 Days
|1233.63
|50 Days
|1186.74
|100 Days
|1120.74
|300 Days
|1013.63
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 2 PM is 42.65% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1325.8, showing a decrease of -0.56%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1329.82 and 1325.92 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1325.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1329.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1329.2
|Support 1
|1324.3
|Resistance 2
|1332.05
|Support 2
|1322.25
|Resistance 3
|1334.1
|Support 3
|1319.4
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1327.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1319.93 and ₹1345.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1319.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1345.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of Bharti Airtel until 1 PM is 46.88% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1328.7, up by -0.34%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 1330.73 and 1325.03 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1325.03 and selling near hourly resistance at 1330.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1329.82
|Support 1
|1325.92
|Resistance 2
|1331.38
|Support 2
|1323.58
|Resistance 3
|1333.72
|Support 3
|1322.02
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel could indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders who currently hold short positions may consider maintaining them.
Bharti Airtel stock had a low of ₹1320.2 and a high of ₹1334.55 on the current trading day.
The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 12 AM has increased by 52.81% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1328.3, reflecting a decrease of -0.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 1334.23 and 1326.18 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1326.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1334.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1330.73
|Support 1
|1325.03
|Resistance 2
|1333.57
|Support 2
|1322.17
|Resistance 3
|1336.43
|Support 3
|1319.33
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1281.50
|10 Days
|1249.50
|20 Days
|1233.63
|50 Days
|1186.74
|100 Days
|1120.74
|300 Days
|1013.63
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1327 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1319.93 and ₹1345.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1319.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1345.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 11 AM today is 39.57% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1328.4, showing a decrease of -0.36%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward movement that is likely to be sustainable. Conversely, a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been fluctuating between 1335.47 and 1323.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1323.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 1335.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1334.23
|Support 1
|1326.18
|Resistance 2
|1338.42
|Support 2
|1322.32
|Resistance 3
|1342.28
|Support 3
|1318.13
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1329.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1319.93 and ₹1345.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1319.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1345.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by 0.28% to reach ₹1329.5, while its industry peers showed a mixed performance. Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are experiencing declines, whereas Tata Communications is witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.48% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1329.5
|-3.75
|-0.28
|1364.05
|774.0
|740825.94
|Vodafone Idea
|13.35
|-0.14
|-1.04
|18.42
|6.54
|64987.39
|Tata Communications
|1737.8
|3.75
|0.22
|2085.0
|1209.95
|49527.3
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|82.62
|-0.94
|-1.12
|109.1
|60.35
|16151.61
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|394.2
|-4.85
|-1.22
|491.15
|114.8
|12651.39
Volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 10 AM is 74.89% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1330.35, showing a slight increase of -0.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement alongside increased volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1331.8 & a low of 1320.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1335.47
|Support 1
|1323.87
|Resistance 2
|1339.43
|Support 2
|1316.23
|Resistance 3
|1347.07
|Support 3
|1312.27
Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by -0.8% to reach ₹1322.65, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are declining, whereas Tata Communications is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.22% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1322.65
|-10.6
|-0.8
|1364.05
|774.0
|737008.97
|Vodafone Idea
|13.46
|-0.03
|-0.22
|18.42
|6.54
|65522.86
|Tata Communications
|1746.15
|12.1
|0.7
|2085.0
|1209.95
|49765.28
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|82.91
|-0.65
|-0.78
|109.1
|60.35
|16208.31
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|395.0
|-4.05
|-1.01
|491.15
|114.8
|12677.07
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel indicate a potential negative price trend ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1321.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1319.93 and ₹1345.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1319.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1345.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Bharti Airtel has decreased by -0.29% and is currently trading at ₹1329.45. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have increased by 66.70% to ₹1329.45. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.69%
|3 Months
|10.46%
|6 Months
|43.85%
|YTD
|29.09%
|1 Year
|66.7%
The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1345.93
|Support 1
|1319.93
|Resistance 2
|1358.97
|Support 2
|1306.97
|Resistance 3
|1371.93
|Support 3
|1293.93
The trading volume yesterday was 55.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 51 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1345.75 & ₹1320.25 yesterday to end at ₹1325.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
