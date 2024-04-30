Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at 1324.4, down -0.66% from yesterday's 1333.25

45 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 1333.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1324.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 1329.35 and closed at 1325.5. The stock reached a high of 1345.75 and a low of 1320.25. The market capitalization was 754559.34 crore with a 52-week high of 1364.05 and a 52-week low of 755.6. The BSE volume for the day was 51102 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update : Shareholding information

Bharti Airtel has a 6.63% MF holding & 24.35% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.69% in december to 6.63% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 22.69% in december to 24.35% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:31 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

Bharti Airtel reported a ROE of 11.58% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 4.73%. Analysts estimate the ROE to be 12.41% in the current fiscal year and 19.40% in the upcoming fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:07 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today : Financial performance

Bharti Airtel has experienced a significant decrease in EPS and a moderate increase in revenue over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 1483923.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 7.89% and profit growth of 10.36% in the upcoming quarter 4.

30 Apr 2024, 06:33 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 2.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010911
    Buy8888
    Hold7776
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 06:08 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price declined by 0.66% to reach 1324.4, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are experiencing a decrease, whereas Railtel Corporation Of India is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1324.4-8.85-0.661364.05774.0737984.11
Vodafone Idea13.2-0.29-2.1518.426.5464257.19
Tata Communications1728.0-6.05-0.352085.01209.9549248.0
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra82.26-1.3-1.56109.160.3516081.24
Railtel Corporation Of India399.650.60.15491.15114.812826.3
30 Apr 2024, 05:35 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock's price ranged between 1320.05 (low) and 1334.55 (high) on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:31 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.54%; Futures open interest increased by 2.39%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel indicate a possible downward price trend in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 66.32% higher than yesterday

The volume of Bharti Airtel traded until 3 PM is 66.32% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1324.4, up by -0.66%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1324.4, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1333.25

Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at 1324.4 - a 0.66% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1331.15 , 1340.35 , 1345.9. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1316.4 , 1310.85 , 1301.65.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:31 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:10 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1322.8, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1333.25

Bharti Airtel share price is at 1322.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1319.93 and 1345.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1319.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1345.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:57 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1281.50
10 Days1249.50
20 Days1233.63
50 Days1186.74
100 Days1120.74
300 Days1013.63
30 Apr 2024, 02:56 PM IST Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:46 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 42.65% higher than yesterday

The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 2 PM is 42.65% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1325.8, showing a decrease of -0.56%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:34 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1329.82 and 1325.92 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1325.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1329.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11329.2Support 11324.3
Resistance 21332.05Support 21322.25
Resistance 31334.1Support 31319.4
30 Apr 2024, 02:03 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1327.9, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1333.25

Bharti Airtel share price is at 1327.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1319.93 and 1345.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1319.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1345.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:48 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 46.88% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Bharti Airtel until 1 PM is 46.88% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1328.7, up by -0.34%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:39 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1330.73 and 1325.03 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1325.03 and selling near hourly resistance at 1330.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11329.82Support 11325.92
Resistance 21331.38Support 21323.58
Resistance 31333.72Support 31322.02
30 Apr 2024, 01:14 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.25%; Futures open interest increased by 0.48%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel could indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders who currently hold short positions may consider maintaining them.

30 Apr 2024, 01:04 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock had a low of 1320.2 and a high of 1334.55 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 52.81% higher than yesterday

The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 12 AM has increased by 52.81% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1328.3, reflecting a decrease of -0.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:35 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1334.23 and 1326.18 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1326.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1334.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11330.73Support 11325.03
Resistance 21333.57Support 21322.17
Resistance 31336.43Support 31319.33
30 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1281.50
10 Days1249.50
20 Days1233.63
50 Days1186.74
100 Days1120.74
300 Days1013.63
30 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:17 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1327, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1333.25

Bharti Airtel share price is at 1327 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1319.93 and 1345.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1319.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1345.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:49 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 39.57% higher than yesterday

The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 11 AM today is 39.57% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1328.4, showing a decrease of -0.36%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward movement that is likely to be sustainable. Conversely, a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been fluctuating between 1335.47 and 1323.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1323.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 1335.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11334.23Support 11326.18
Resistance 21338.42Support 21322.32
Resistance 31342.28Support 31318.13
30 Apr 2024, 11:26 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1329.05, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1333.25

Bharti Airtel share price is at 1329.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1319.93 and 1345.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1319.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1345.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 10:45 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 74.89% higher than yesterday

Volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 10 AM is 74.89% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 1330.35, showing a slight increase of -0.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement alongside increased volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:36 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1331.8 & a low of 1320.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11335.47Support 11323.87
Resistance 21339.43Support 21316.23
Resistance 31347.07Support 31312.27
30 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:46 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.54%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel indicate a potential negative price trend ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:37 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1321.4, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1333.25

Bharti Airtel share price is at 1321.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1319.93 and 1345.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1319.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1345.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:16 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Bharti Airtel has decreased by -0.29% and is currently trading at 1329.45. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have increased by 66.70% to 1329.45. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.69%
3 Months10.46%
6 Months43.85%
YTD29.09%
1 Year66.7%
30 Apr 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11345.93Support 11319.93
Resistance 21358.97Support 21306.97
Resistance 31371.93Support 31293.93
30 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today : Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7374 k

The trading volume yesterday was 55.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 51 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1325.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1345.75 & 1320.25 yesterday to end at 1325.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.