Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1568 and closed at ₹1556.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1571 and a low of ₹1546 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹890987.83 crore. Bharti Airtel's 52-week high is ₹1564, while its 52-week low is ₹847.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 79,864 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1574.42
|Support 1
|1531.57
|Resistance 2
|1590.88
|Support 2
|1505.18
|Resistance 3
|1617.27
|Support 3
|1488.72
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1594.0, 1.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1571 & ₹1546 yesterday to end at ₹1565.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend