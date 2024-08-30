Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 1556.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1565.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1568 and closed at 1556.1. The stock reached a high of 1571 and a low of 1546 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 890987.83 crore. Bharti Airtel's 52-week high is 1564, while its 52-week low is 847.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 79,864 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST AGR dues: Supreme Court bench to hear ‘curative pleas’ from Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos today

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/agr-dues-supreme-court-bench-hearing-curative-plea-bharti-airtel-vodafone-idea-telcos-today-august-30-dot-dy-chandrachud-11724979244888.html

30 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11574.42Support 11531.57
Resistance 21590.88Support 21505.18
Resistance 31617.27Support 31488.72
30 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1594.0, 1.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88910
    Buy1313119
    Hold6676
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
30 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5703 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.

30 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1556.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1571 & 1546 yesterday to end at 1565.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.