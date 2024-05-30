Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 1370.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1374.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1365.1 and closed at 1370.55 on the last day. The high for the day was 1390.1 and the low was 1358.45. The market capitalization stood at 779,209.51 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 1407.05 and 812.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35,809 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11394.87Support 11360.12
Resistance 21409.93Support 21340.43
Resistance 31429.62Support 31325.37
30 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 5.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010109
    Buy9988
    Hold6677
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
30 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5830 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 35 k.

30 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1370.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1390.1 & 1358.45 yesterday to end at 1370.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.