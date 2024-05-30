Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1365.1 and closed at ₹1370.55 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1390.1 and the low was ₹1358.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹779,209.51 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹1407.05 and ₹812.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35,809 shares traded.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1394.87
|Support 1
|1360.12
|Resistance 2
|1409.93
|Support 2
|1340.43
|Resistance 3
|1429.62
|Support 3
|1325.37
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 5.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 35 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1390.1 & ₹1358.45 yesterday to end at ₹1370.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend