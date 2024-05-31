Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 31 May 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1377.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1370.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1383.95, reached a high of 1386.1, and a low of 1363.25 before closing at 1377.2. The market capitalization was 782,502.33 crore with a 52-week high of 1407.05 and a low of 812.65. The BSE volume for the day was 59,587 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1370.05, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1377.4

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1370.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1366.72 and 1389.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1366.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1389.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at 1381.00. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have gained 62.04% to reach 1381.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.23%
3 Months20.29%
6 Months35.72%
YTD33.42%
1 Year62.04%
31 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11389.67Support 11366.72
Resistance 21399.53Support 21353.63
Resistance 31412.62Support 31343.77
31 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 5.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010109
    Buy9988
    Hold6677
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5777 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 59 k.

31 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1377.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1386.1 & 1363.25 yesterday to end at 1377.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

