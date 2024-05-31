Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Dips in Trading Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1383.95, reached a high of ₹1386.1, and a low of ₹1363.25 before closing at ₹1377.2. The market capitalization was ₹782,502.33 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1407.05 and a low of ₹812.65. The BSE volume for the day was 59,587 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1370.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1366.72 and ₹1389.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1366.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1389.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at ₹1381.00. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have gained 62.04% to reach ₹1381.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.23%
|3 Months
|20.29%
|6 Months
|35.72%
|YTD
|33.42%
|1 Year
|62.04%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1389.67
|Support 1
|1366.72
|Resistance 2
|1399.53
|Support 2
|1353.63
|Resistance 3
|1412.62
|Support 3
|1343.77
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 5.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 59 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1386.1 & ₹1363.25 yesterday to end at ₹1377.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend