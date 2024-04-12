Hello User
BHARTI HEXACOM Share Price Live blog for 12 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BHARTI HEXACOM stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 40.02 %. The stock closed at 570 per share. The stock is currently trading at 798.1 per share. Investors should monitor BHARTI HEXACOM stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BHARTI HEXACOM Stock Price Today

BHARTI HEXACOM Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, BHARTI HEXACOM's stock opened at 755.2 and closed at 570. The high for the day was 824.7, and the low was 755.2. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The BSE volume for the day was 1022892 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST BHARTI HEXACOM share price Live :BHARTI HEXACOM closed at ₹570 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BHARTI HEXACOM on the BSE, the volume was 1,022,892 shares and the closing price was 570.

