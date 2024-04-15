Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

BHARTI HEXACOM share price Today Live Updates : BHARTI HEXACOM Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BHARTI HEXACOM stock price went up today, 15 Apr 2024, by 42.76 %. The stock closed at 570 per share. The stock is currently trading at 813.75 per share. Investors should monitor BHARTI HEXACOM stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BHARTI HEXACOM Stock Price Today

BHARTI HEXACOM Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, BHARTI HEXACOM opened at 755.2, reached a high of 879.9, and closed at 570. The market cap remained at 0.0 crores with a volume of 2094092 shares traded on the BSE. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 879.9 and 755.2, respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST BHARTI HEXACOM share price Today :BHARTI HEXACOM trading at ₹813.75, up 42.76% from yesterday's ₹570

The stock price of BHARTI HEXACOM is currently at 813.75, with a percent change of 42.76% and a net change of 243.75. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, suggesting positive market sentiment towards the company.

15 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST BHARTI HEXACOM share price Live :BHARTI HEXACOM closed at ₹570 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BHARTI HEXACOM on the BSE, the volume was 2,094,092 shares with a closing price of 570.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.