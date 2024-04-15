BHARTI HEXACOM share price Today Live Updates : BHARTI HEXACOM Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

BHARTI HEXACOM Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, BHARTI HEXACOM opened at ₹755.2, reached a high of ₹879.9, and closed at ₹570. The market cap remained at 0.0 crores with a volume of 2094092 shares traded on the BSE. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹879.9 and ₹755.2, respectively.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of BHARTI HEXACOM is currently at ₹813.75, with a percent change of 42.76% and a net change of 243.75. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, suggesting positive market sentiment towards the company.
On the last day of trading for BHARTI HEXACOM on the BSE, the volume was 2,094,092 shares with a closing price of ₹570.
