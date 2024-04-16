BHARTI HEXACOM share price Today Live Updates : BHARTI HEXACOM Stock Rises in Today's Trading

BHARTI HEXACOM Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, BHARTI HEXACOM opened at ₹785.05 and closed at ₹813.75. The stock reached a high of ₹819.85 and a low of ₹783 during the day. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹755.2 and ₹879.9. The BSE volume for the day was 486,916 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The BHARTI HEXACOM stock is currently priced at ₹860.5, with a significant percent change of 6.77 and a net change of 54.55. This indicates a strong upward movement in the stock price. Investors in BHARTI HEXACOM may be experiencing positive returns on their investment.
Today, BHARTI HEXACOM stock is priced at ₹862.4, showing a 7% increase, with a net change of ₹56.45.
Today, BHARTI HEXACOM ORD stock had a low price of ₹812.7 and a high price of ₹877.
The current price of BHARTI HEXACOM stock is ₹872.45 with a percent change of 8.25, resulting in a net change of ₹66.5. This indicates a significant increase in the stock's value.
The current price of BHARTI HEXACOM stock is ₹805.95, with a decrease of 0.96% or a net change of -7.8.
