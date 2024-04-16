Hello User
BHARTI HEXACOM share price Today Live Updates : BHARTI HEXACOM Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BHARTI HEXACOM stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 6.77 %. The stock closed at 805.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 860.5 per share. Investors should monitor BHARTI HEXACOM stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BHARTI HEXACOM Stock Price Today

BHARTI HEXACOM Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, BHARTI HEXACOM opened at 785.05 and closed at 813.75. The stock reached a high of 819.85 and a low of 783 during the day. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 755.2 and 879.9. The BSE volume for the day was 486,916 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST BHARTI HEXACOM share price Today :BHARTI HEXACOM trading at ₹860.5, up 6.77% from yesterday's ₹805.95

The BHARTI HEXACOM stock is currently priced at 860.5, with a significant percent change of 6.77 and a net change of 54.55. This indicates a strong upward movement in the stock price. Investors in BHARTI HEXACOM may be experiencing positive returns on their investment.

16 Apr 2024, 10:23 AM IST BHARTI HEXACOM share price Live :BHARTI HEXACOM trading at ₹862.4, up 7% from yesterday's ₹805.95

Today, BHARTI HEXACOM stock is priced at 862.4, showing a 7% increase, with a net change of 56.45.

Click here for BHARTI HEXACOM Profit Loss

16 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST BHARTI HEXACOM ORD share price live: Today's Price range

Today, BHARTI HEXACOM ORD stock had a low price of 812.7 and a high price of 877.

16 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST BHARTI HEXACOM share price NSE Live :BHARTI HEXACOM trading at ₹872.45, up 8.25% from yesterday's ₹805.95

The current price of BHARTI HEXACOM stock is 872.45 with a percent change of 8.25, resulting in a net change of 66.5. This indicates a significant increase in the stock's value.

16 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST BHARTI HEXACOM share price Today :BHARTI HEXACOM trading at ₹805.95, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹813.75

The current price of BHARTI HEXACOM stock is 805.95, with a decrease of 0.96% or a net change of -7.8.

16 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST BHARTI HEXACOM share price Live :BHARTI HEXACOM closed at ₹813.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, BHARTI HEXACOM had a volume of 486,916 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 813.75.

