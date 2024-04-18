Hello User
BHARTI HEXACOM Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BHARTI HEXACOM stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 12.27 %. The stock closed at 805.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 904.8 per share. Investors should monitor BHARTI HEXACOM stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BHARTI HEXACOM Stock Price Today

BHARTI HEXACOM Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, BHARTI HEXACOM opened at 816 and closed at 805.95. The stock had a high of 917.45 and a low of 812.7. The market capitalization was recorded at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 879.9 and the low was 755.2. The BSE volume for the day was 466754 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST BHARTI HEXACOM share price Live :BHARTI HEXACOM closed at ₹805.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BHARTI HEXACOM on the BSE, the volume was 466,754 shares with a closing price of 805.95.

