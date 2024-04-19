BHARTI HEXACOM share price Today Live Updates : BHARTI HEXACOM stock sees gains in today's trading

BHARTI HEXACOM Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, BHARTI HEXACOM opened at ₹920.05 and closed at ₹904.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1015 and a low of ₹905.5 during the day. The market cap was at 0.0 crore with a 52-week high of ₹917.45 and a 52-week low of ₹755.2. The BSE volume for the day was 923,815 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of BHARTI HEXACOM is currently at ₹972.3, with a 7.46% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 67.5 points. This indicates a significant positive movement in the stock price.
