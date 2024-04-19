Hello User
BHARTI HEXACOM share price Today Live Updates : BHARTI HEXACOM stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
BHARTI HEXACOM stock price went up today, 19 Apr 2024, by 7.46 %. The stock closed at 904.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 972.3 per share. Investors should monitor BHARTI HEXACOM stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BHARTI HEXACOM Stock Price Today

BHARTI HEXACOM Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, BHARTI HEXACOM opened at 920.05 and closed at 904.8. The stock reached a high of 1015 and a low of 905.5 during the day. The market cap was at 0.0 crore with a 52-week high of 917.45 and a 52-week low of 755.2. The BSE volume for the day was 923,815 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST BHARTI HEXACOM share price Today :BHARTI HEXACOM trading at ₹972.3, up 7.46% from yesterday's ₹904.8

The stock price of BHARTI HEXACOM is currently at 972.3, with a 7.46% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 67.5 points. This indicates a significant positive movement in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST BHARTI HEXACOM share price Live :BHARTI HEXACOM closed at ₹904.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BHARTI HEXACOM on the BSE, the volume was 923,815 shares with a closing price of 904.8.

