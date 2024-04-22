Hello User
BHARTI HEXACOM Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BHARTI HEXACOM stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -2.72 %. The stock closed at 972.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 945.85 per share. Investors should monitor BHARTI HEXACOM stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BHARTI HEXACOM Stock Price Today

BHARTI HEXACOM Share Price Today : Bharti Hexacom's stock on the last day opened at 950, reached a high of 986.9, a low of 927, and closed at 972.3. The market capitalization was at 0.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 1015 and a low of 755.2. The BSE volume for the day was 431,421 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST BHARTI HEXACOM share price Live :BHARTI HEXACOM closed at ₹972.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BHARTI HEXACOM on the BSE, the volume was 431,421 shares with a closing price of 972.3.

