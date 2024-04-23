BHARTI HEXACOM share price Today Live Updates : BHARTI HEXACOM Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

BHARTI HEXACOM Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, BHARTI HEXACOM opened at ₹956.05 and closed at ₹945.85. The stock reached a high of ₹993.95 and a low of ₹906.75. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1015, while the 52-week low was ₹755.2. The BSE volume for the day was 155,655 shares traded.
As of the current data, BHARTI HEXACOM stock is priced at ₹925.55 with a percent change of -2.15 and a net change of -20.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should monitor the stock closely for any further changes in the market.
On the last day of trading for BHARTI HEXACOM on the BSE, the volume was 155,655 shares with a closing price of ₹945.85.
