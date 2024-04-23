Hello User
BHARTI HEXACOM share price Today Live Updates : BHARTI HEXACOM Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BHARTI HEXACOM stock price went down today, 23 Apr 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 945.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 925.55 per share. Investors should monitor BHARTI HEXACOM stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BHARTI HEXACOM Stock Price Today

BHARTI HEXACOM Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, BHARTI HEXACOM opened at 956.05 and closed at 945.85. The stock reached a high of 993.95 and a low of 906.75. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1015, while the 52-week low was 755.2. The BSE volume for the day was 155,655 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST BHARTI HEXACOM share price Today :BHARTI HEXACOM trading at ₹925.55, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹945.85

As of the current data, BHARTI HEXACOM stock is priced at 925.55 with a percent change of -2.15 and a net change of -20.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should monitor the stock closely for any further changes in the market.

23 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST BHARTI HEXACOM share price Live :BHARTI HEXACOM closed at ₹945.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BHARTI HEXACOM on the BSE, the volume was 155,655 shares with a closing price of 945.85.

