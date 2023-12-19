Biocon Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2023

Biocon stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 254 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.2 per share. Investors should monitor Biocon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Dec 2023, 10:30:00 AM IST
Biocon share price live: Stock Peers
Name
Latest Price
Change
% Change
52W High
52W Low
Mkt. Cap
Lupin
889.05
8.25
0.94
889.9
602.8
56733.490000000005
Abbott India
22844.65
69.55
0.31
24724.95
19777.62
48224.87
Biocon
250.5
-3.5
-1.38
279.95
191.6
30100.390000000003
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals
1745.65
5.4
0.31
1779.55
1228.0
30050.940000000002
Gland Pharma
1828.45
-11.95
-0.65
1856.65
861.5
29842.340000000004
19 Dec 2023, 10:20:03 AM IST
Biocon share price Live :Biocon closed at ₹254 on last trading day
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!