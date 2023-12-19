Hello User
Biocon Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST
Livemint

Biocon stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 254 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.2 per share. Investors should monitor Biocon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Biocon Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2023, 10:30 AM IST Biocon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.856733.490000000005
Abbott India22844.6569.550.3124724.9519777.6248224.87
Biocon250.5-3.5-1.38279.95191.630100.390000000003
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals1745.655.40.311779.551228.030050.940000000002
Gland Pharma1828.45-11.95-0.651856.65861.529842.340000000004
19 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Biocon share price Live :Biocon closed at ₹254 on last trading day

