Biocon Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

Biocon stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 254 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.35 per share. Investors should monitor Biocon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Biocon Stock Price Today

Biocon Share Price Today : Biocon's stock opened at 257.65 and closed at 254 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 257.65 and a low of 249.65. The market capitalization of Biocon is 30,297.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 279.95 and 191.6, respectively. The BSE volume for Biocon was 114,332 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Biocon share price Live :Biocon closed at ₹254 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Biocon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 114,332. The closing price for the stock was 254.

