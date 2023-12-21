Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Biocon share price Today Live Updates : Biocon's stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Livemint

Biocon stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 242.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.1 per share. Investors should monitor Biocon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Biocon Stock Price Today

Biocon Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Biocon's stock opened at 253.5 and closed at 252.35. The stock had a high of 255.5 and a low of 241.25. The company has a market capitalization of 29,108.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 279.95 and the 52-week low is 191.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 452,261 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST Biocon share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Biocon stock for the day is 239.45, while the high price is 246.35.

21 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Biocon share price Today :Biocon trading at ₹245.1, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹242.45

The current data for Biocon stock shows that the price is 245.1, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.09% and the net change is positive, indicating a gain in value. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market is dynamic and prices can fluctuate throughout the trading day.

21 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Biocon December futures opened at 245.5 as against previous close of 242.95

Biocon is currently trading at a spot price of 243.8. The bid price is slightly lower at 243.95, while the offer price is slightly higher at 244.2. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 5000. The open interest for Biocon is at 29,655,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Biocon Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Biocon share price update :Biocon trading at ₹243.7, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹242.45

Biocon stock is currently trading at 243.7 with a net change of 1.25 and a percent change of 0.52. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

21 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Biocon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.69%
3 Months-15.87%
6 Months-1.02%
YTD-7.35%
1 Year-7.42%
21 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Biocon share price Today :Biocon trading at ₹242.45, down -3.92% from yesterday's ₹252.35

The current data for Biocon stock shows that the price is 242.45. There has been a percent change of -3.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.9, meaning that the stock has decreased by 9.9.

21 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Biocon share price Live :Biocon closed at ₹252.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Biocon had a BSE volume of 452,261 shares with a closing price of 252.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.