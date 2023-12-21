Biocon share price Today Live Updates : Biocon's stock surges on positive trading day

Biocon Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Biocon's stock opened at ₹253.5 and closed at ₹252.35. The stock had a high of ₹255.5 and a low of ₹241.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹29,108.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹279.95 and the 52-week low is ₹191.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 452,261 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Biocon stock for the day is ₹239.45, while the high price is ₹246.35.
The current data for Biocon stock shows that the price is ₹245.1, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.09% and the net change is positive, indicating a gain in value. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market is dynamic and prices can fluctuate throughout the trading day.
Biocon is currently trading at a spot price of 243.8. The bid price is slightly lower at 243.95, while the offer price is slightly higher at 244.2. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 5000. The open interest for Biocon is at 29,655,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Biocon stock is currently trading at ₹243.7 with a net change of 1.25 and a percent change of 0.52. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.69%
|3 Months
|-15.87%
|6 Months
|-1.02%
|YTD
|-7.35%
|1 Year
|-7.42%
The current data for Biocon stock shows that the price is ₹242.45. There has been a percent change of -3.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.9, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹9.9.
On the last day, Biocon had a BSE volume of 452,261 shares with a closing price of ₹252.35.
