Biocon Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Biocon stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 242.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246 per share. Investors should monitor Biocon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Biocon Stock Price Today

Biocon Share Price Today : Biocon's stock opened at 242.05 and closed at 242.45 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 246.45 and a low of 239.45 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 29,534.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 279.95 and the 52-week low is 191.6. The BSE volume for the day was 99,216 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Biocon share price Live :Biocon closed at ₹242.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Biocon had a trading volume of 99,216 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Biocon's stock was 242.45.

