Biocon Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

Biocon Share Price Today : Biocon's stock opened at ₹242.05 and closed at ₹242.45 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹246.45 and a low of ₹239.45 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹29,534.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹279.95 and the 52-week low is ₹191.6. The BSE volume for the day was 99,216 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Biocon share price Live :Biocon closed at ₹242.45 on last trading day
On the last day, Biocon had a trading volume of 99,216 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Biocon's stock was ₹242.45.