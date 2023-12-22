Biocon Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

Biocon Share Price Today : Biocon's stock opened at ₹242.05 and closed at ₹242.45 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹246.45 and a low of ₹239.45 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹29,534.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹279.95 and the 52-week low is ₹191.6. The BSE volume for the day was 99,216 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.