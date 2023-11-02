Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

Birlasoft's stock price opened at ₹564.5 and closed at ₹547.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹583.1 and a low of ₹544.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is ₹15,774.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹559.95 and the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The stock saw a volume of 410,136 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹547.15 on last trading day
On the last day of Birlasoft's trading on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 410,136. The closing price of the shares was ₹547.15.