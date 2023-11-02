Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 4.62 %. The stock closed at 547.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572.45 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

Birlasoft's stock price opened at 564.5 and closed at 547.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 583.1 and a low of 544.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is 15,774.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 559.95 and the 52-week low is 250.35. The stock saw a volume of 410,136 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹547.15 on last trading day

On the last day of Birlasoft's trading on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 410,136. The closing price of the shares was 547.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.