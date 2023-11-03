Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at ₹578.85 and closed at ₹574.05. The stock reached a high of ₹585.5 and a low of ₹576.45. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is ₹15,929.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹583.1 and the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Birlasoft was 71,719.
03 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹574.05 on last trading day
