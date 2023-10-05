Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Birlasoft opened at ₹492.3 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹512 and a low of ₹492.3. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is ₹13,934.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹535 and the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for Birlasoft was 159,320 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Birlasoft stock is ₹492.3, while the high price is ₹512.

Top active options for Birlasoft Top active call options for Birlasoft at 05 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹20.65 (+37.67%) & ₹16.0 (+45.45%) respectively. Top active put options for Birlasoft at 05 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.85 (-31.77%) & ₹9.65 (-36.09%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Birlasoft share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 6 6 6 6 Buy 3 3 3 1 Hold 3 3 3 4 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹506.1, up 2.87% from yesterday's ₹492 The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that its price is ₹506.1, which represents a percent change of 2.87. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value. The net change for the stock is 14.1, indicating a gain in value.

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1099.95 1.35 0.12 1300.0 875.25 14648.48 Sonata Software 1034.7 -4.45 -0.43 1147.4 493.9 14351.8 Birlasoft 505.8 13.8 2.8 535.0 250.35 13902.95 Happiest Minds Technologies 863.5 10.85 1.27 1043.05 763.5 12364.33 Zensar Technologies 534.95 11.5 2.2 575.0 202.0 12114.76

Birlasoft October futures opened at 500.0 as against previous close of 494.6 Birlasoft's spot price is currently at 507.9, with a bid price of 508.85 and an offer price of 509.3. The offer quantity stands at 2000, while the bid quantity is also 2000. The stock's open interest is at 8686000. Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹492 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Birlasoft on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 159,320. The closing price for the stock was ₹492.