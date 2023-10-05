comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 2.87 %. The stock closed at 492 per share. The stock is currently trading at 506.1 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BirlasoftPremium
Birlasoft

On the last day of trading, Birlasoft opened at 492.3 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 512 and a low of 492.3. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is 13,934.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 535 and the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for Birlasoft was 159,320 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 12:16:45 PM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Birlasoft stock is 492.3, while the high price is 512.

05 Oct 2023, 12:00:01 PM IST

Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 05 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 20.65 (+37.67%) & 16.0 (+45.45%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 05 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.85 (-31.77%) & 9.65 (-36.09%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

05 Oct 2023, 11:57:37 AM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6666
Buy3331
Hold3334
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
05 Oct 2023, 11:43:30 AM IST

Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹506.1, up 2.87% from yesterday's ₹492

The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that its price is 506.1, which represents a percent change of 2.87. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value. The net change for the stock is 14.1, indicating a gain in value.

05 Oct 2023, 11:38:09 AM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1099.951.350.121300.0875.2514648.48
Sonata Software1034.7-4.45-0.431147.4493.914351.8
Birlasoft505.813.82.8535.0250.3513902.95
Happiest Minds Technologies863.510.851.271043.05763.512364.33
Zensar Technologies534.9511.52.2575.0202.012114.76
05 Oct 2023, 11:21:28 AM IST

Birlasoft October futures opened at 500.0 as against previous close of 494.6

Birlasoft's spot price is currently at 507.9, with a bid price of 508.85 and an offer price of 509.3. The offer quantity stands at 2000, while the bid quantity is also 2000. The stock's open interest is at 8686000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Oct 2023, 11:00:14 AM IST

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹492 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Birlasoft on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 159,320. The closing price for the stock was 492.

