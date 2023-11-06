Hello User
Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft Shares Surge in Positive Trading

2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Birlasoft stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 587.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 594.95 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at 580.25 and closed at 577.7. The stock's high for the day was 593, while the low was 580. The market capitalization of the company is 16,190.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high is also 593, and the 52-week low is 250.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 131,718.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 594.95, with a percent change of 1.26. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.26% from its previous value. The net change is 7.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.4 points. Overall, Birlasoft's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

06 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹577.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Birlasoft's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 131,718. The closing price of these shares was 577.7.

