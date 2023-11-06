Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft Shares Surge in Positive Trading

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at ₹580.25 and closed at ₹577.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹593, while the low was ₹580. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,190.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high is also ₹593, and the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 131,718.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.