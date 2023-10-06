Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 06 Oct 2023

Birlasoft's stock opened at ₹492.3 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹515 and the low was ₹492.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,136.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹535 and the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for the day was 351,085 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.