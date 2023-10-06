Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 06 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 4.34 %. The stock closed at 492 per share. The stock is currently trading at 513.35 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

Birlasoft's stock opened at 492.3 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 515 and the low was 492.3. The market capitalization of the company is 14,136.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 535 and the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for the day was 351,085 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹492 on last trading day

On the last day of Birlasoft's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 351,085. The closing price of the shares was 492.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.