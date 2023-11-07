Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Birlasoft's open price was ₹594.95 and the close price was ₹587.55. The stock had a high of ₹600.1 and a low of ₹589.05. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is ₹16,450.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹593 and the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for Birlasoft was 55,303 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.