Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Birlasoft's open price was ₹594.95 and the close price was ₹587.55. The stock had a high of ₹600.1 and a low of ₹589.05. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is ₹16,450.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹593 and the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for Birlasoft was 55,303 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Birlasoft stock shows that the price is ₹597, with a percent change of 1.61 and a net change of 9.45. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a net gain of 9.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.22%
|3 Months
|35.22%
|6 Months
|107.63%
|YTD
|99.98%
|1 Year
|117.97%
Birlasoft stock is currently priced at ₹597, marking a 1.61% increase in its value. The net change is 9.45, indicating a positive trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day of Birlasoft, the BSE volume was 55,303 shares with a close price of ₹587.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!