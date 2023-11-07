Hello User
Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.61 %. The stock closed at 587.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 597 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day, Birlasoft's open price was 594.95 and the close price was 587.55. The stock had a high of 600.1 and a low of 589.05. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is 16,450.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 593 and the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for Birlasoft was 55,303 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹597, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹587.55

The current data of Birlasoft stock shows that the price is 597, with a percent change of 1.61 and a net change of 9.45. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a net gain of 9.45.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.22%
3 Months35.22%
6 Months107.63%
YTD99.98%
1 Year117.97%
07 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹597, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹587.55

Birlasoft stock is currently priced at 597, marking a 1.61% increase in its value. The net change is 9.45, indicating a positive trend in the stock's performance.

07 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹587.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Birlasoft, the BSE volume was 55,303 shares with a close price of 587.55.

