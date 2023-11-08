Hello User
Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft Shares Soar as Investors Respond Positively

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1 %. The stock closed at 584 per share. The stock is currently trading at 589.85 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day of trading, Birlasoft opened at 592.35 and closed at 597.5. The stock reached a high of 598.95 and a low of 581.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is 16,092.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 600.1, while the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for Birlasoft was 118,080 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1655.05-5.85-0.351945.45728.818300.72
Sonata Software1254.75-5.65-0.451268.0515.6517404.0
Birlasoft587.753.750.64600.1250.3516155.52
Affle India1067.81.20.111300.0875.2514220.33
Happiest Minds Technologies844.84.150.491022.3763.512096.57
08 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹589.85, up 1% from yesterday's ₹584

The current price of Birlasoft stock is 589.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.85 points.

08 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is 585 and the high price is 591.

08 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Birlasoft Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹587.4, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹584

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 587.4, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 3.4. This means that the stock has increased by 0.58% from its previous closing price and has gained 3.4 points.

08 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.61%
3 Months31.1%
6 Months89.41%
YTD95.43%
1 Year114.97%
08 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹589.95, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹584

The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is 589.95. There has been a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 5.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.95 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement in its value.

08 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹597.5 on last trading day

On the last day of Birlasoft's trading activity on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 118,080. The closing price for the day was 597.5.

