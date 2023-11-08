Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft Shares Soar as Investors Respond Positively

On the last day of trading, Birlasoft opened at ₹592.35 and closed at ₹597.5. The stock reached a high of ₹598.95 and a low of ₹581.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is ₹16,092.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹600.1, while the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for Birlasoft was 118,080 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Cyient
|1655.05
|-5.85
|-0.35
|1945.45
|728.8
|18300.72
|Sonata Software
|1254.75
|-5.65
|-0.45
|1268.0
|515.65
|17404.0
|Birlasoft
|587.75
|3.75
|0.64
|600.1
|250.35
|16155.52
|Affle India
|1067.8
|1.2
|0.11
|1300.0
|875.25
|14220.33
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|844.8
|4.15
|0.49
|1022.3
|763.5
|12096.57
The current price of Birlasoft stock is ₹589.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.85 points.
The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is ₹585 and the high price is ₹591.
The current stock price of Birlasoft is ₹587.4, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 3.4. This means that the stock has increased by 0.58% from its previous closing price and has gained 3.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.61%
|3 Months
|31.1%
|6 Months
|89.41%
|YTD
|95.43%
|1 Year
|114.97%
The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is ₹589.95. There has been a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 5.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.95 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement in its value.
On the last day of Birlasoft's trading activity on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 118,080. The closing price for the day was ₹597.5.
