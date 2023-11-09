Hello User
Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stock plunges as investors sell off shares

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 584 per share. The stock is currently trading at 581.2 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at 589.95 and closed at 584. The stock's high for the day was 591, while the low was 579.1. The company's market capitalization is 16,015.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 600.1, and the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 61,199 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹581.2, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹584

Based on the current data, the stock price of Birlasoft is 581.2. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.8, meaning the stock price has decreased by 2.8 points.

09 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹584 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Birlasoft had a volume of 61,199 shares with a closing price of 584.

