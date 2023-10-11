Hello User
Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:23 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went down today, 11 Oct 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 539.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 539 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at 542 and closed at 539.05. The stock had a high of 548.5 and a low of 539.05. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is 15,041.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 543.75 and the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 59,135 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Birlasoft stock is 536.8, while the high price is 548.5.

11 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹539, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹539.05

The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the stock price is 539, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, but the change is minimal.

11 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Birlasoft Live Updates

11 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 543.85 as against previous close of 541.5

Birlasoft's spot price is currently at 541.15, with a bid price of 542.0 and an offer price of 542.45. The offer quantity stands at 2000, while the bid quantity is at 6000. The open interest for Birlasoft is at 9162000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹542.45, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹539.05

The current price of Birlasoft stock is 542.45, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Birlasoft stock is 548.5 and the low price is 539.05.

11 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 11 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.1 (+14.63%) & 19.1 (+15.41%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 11 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.95 (-23.19%) & 11.9 (-20.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

11 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹539.05 on last trading day

On the last day of Birlasoft trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 59,135. The closing price of the shares was 539.05.

