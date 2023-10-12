Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Birlasoft opened at ₹542 and closed at ₹539.05. The stock had a high of ₹548.5 and a low of ₹536.8. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is ₹14,885.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹543.75, while the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for Birlasoft was 98,041 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.