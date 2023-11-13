Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at ₹589.95 and closed at ₹583.3. The stock reached a high of ₹591 and a low of ₹585.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,285.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹600.1, while the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,559 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.