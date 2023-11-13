Hello User
Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 583.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 591 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at 589.95 and closed at 583.3. The stock reached a high of 591 and a low of 585.15. The market capitalization of the company is 16,285.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 600.1, while the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,559 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹591, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹583.3

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 591 with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 7.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.32% from the previous trading session, with a net increase of 7.7 points.

13 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹583.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Birlasoft, the BSE volume was recorded at 18,559 shares. The closing price for the day was 583.3.

