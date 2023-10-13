Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft sees strong gains in today's trading

Birlasoft's stock opened at ₹548.45 and closed at ₹540.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹548.6, while the lowest price was ₹541. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is ₹14,960.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹548.5, and the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for the day was 109,680 shares.
The current stock price of Birlasoft is ₹543.25 with a percent change of 0.52. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.8, suggesting that the stock has risen by ₹2.8.
