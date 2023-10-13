Hello User
Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft sees strong gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 540.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 543.25 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

Birlasoft's stock opened at 548.45 and closed at 540.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 548.6, while the lowest price was 541. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is 14,960.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 548.5, and the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for the day was 109,680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹543.25, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹540.45

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 543.25 with a percent change of 0.52. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.8, suggesting that the stock has risen by 2.8.

13 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹540.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Birlasoft on the BSE, a total of 109,680 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 540.45.

