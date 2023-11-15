Hello User
Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Birlasoft stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 590.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 583.05 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Birlasoft was 591.05 and the close price was 590.75. The high for the day was 592 and the low was 581.7. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is 16,066.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 600.1 and the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for the day was 58,461 shares.

15 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹590.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Birlasoft on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 58,461. The closing price for the shares was 590.75.

