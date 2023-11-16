Hello User
Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 5.19 %. The stock closed at 583.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 613.3 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day, the open price of Birlasoft was 590.05, and the close price was 583.05. The stock had a high of 616.9 and a low of 590.05. The market capitalization of the company was 16,899.79 crore. The 52-week high was 600.1, while the 52-week low was 250.35. The BSE volume for the day was 128,085 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹613.3, up 5.19% from yesterday's ₹583.05

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 613.3, which represents a 5.19% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 30.25.

16 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹583.05 on last trading day

On the last day of Birlasoft's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 128,085. The closing price of each share was 583.05.

