Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft closed today at ₹543.8, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹543

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at ₹539.85 and closed at ₹543.6. The stock reached a high of ₹548.35 and a low of ₹536.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,953.16 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹548.6 and ₹250.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 71,606 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range Today, Birlasoft stock reached a low price of ₹540.3 and a high price of ₹547.65.

Birlasoft Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Birlasoft Ltd stock is 250.25 and the 52-week high price is 548.85.

Birlasoft October futures opened at 542.8 as against previous close of 543.95 Birlasoft, a technology company, is currently trading at a spot price of 544.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 544.65, while the offer price is 545.0. The bid quantity stands at 2000, and the offer quantity is 4000. The stock has an open interest of 7674000.

Top active options for Birlasoft Top active call options for Birlasoft at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.65 (-3.62%) & ₹15.75 (-0.94%) respectively. Top active put options for Birlasoft at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.7 (-18.49%) & ₹6.0 (-23.57%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹543, up 0% from yesterday's ₹543 Based on the current data, the price of Birlasoft stock is ₹543. There has been no change in the price, with a net change of 0.

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹543.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Birlasoft on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 71,606. The closing price for the stock was ₹543.6.