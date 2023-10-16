Hello User
Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft closed today at 543.8, up 0.15% from yesterday's 543

25 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 543 per share. The stock is currently trading at 543.8 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at 539.85 and closed at 543.6. The stock reached a high of 548.35 and a low of 536.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 14,953.16 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 548.6 and 250.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 71,606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft closed today at ₹543.8, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹543

Birlasoft stock closed at 543.8 today, with a net change of 0.8 and a percent change of 0.15. Yesterday's closing price was the same at 543. Overall, there was a minor increase in the stock's price.

16 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Birlasoft stock reached a low price of 540.3 and a high price of 547.65.

16 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Birlasoft Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Birlasoft Ltd stock is 250.25 and the 52-week high price is 548.85.

16 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 542.8 as against previous close of 543.95

Birlasoft, a technology company, is currently trading at a spot price of 544.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 544.65, while the offer price is 545.0. The bid quantity stands at 2000, and the offer quantity is 4000. The stock has an open interest of 7674000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹543.95, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹543

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 543.95, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.65 (-3.62%) & 15.75 (-0.94%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.7 (-18.49%) & 6.0 (-23.57%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹545.75, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹543

The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is 545.75. There has been a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.75, which means the stock has increased by 2.75.

16 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Birlasoft stock reached a low price of 540.3 and a high price of 547.65.

16 Oct 2023, 02:05 PM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 542.8 as against previous close of 543.95

Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 545.35. The bid price is 545.4 with a bid quantity of 2000, while the offer price is 545.85 with an offer quantity of 2000. The stock has an open interest of 7,594,000.

16 Oct 2023, 01:57 PM IST Birlasoft share price NSE Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹546.1, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹543

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 546.1, with a net change of 3.1 and a percent change of 0.57. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.1 points, or 0.57%, compared to the previous trading day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 16 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.0 (-9.5%) & 14.65 (-7.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 16 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.8 (-13.38%) & 10.9 (-8.4%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is 540.3 and the high price is 547.65.

16 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹543.6, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹543

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 543.6 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.6.

16 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Birlasoft Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 542.8 as against previous close of 543.95

Birlasoft, a leading global IT services provider, currently has a spot price of INR 542.05. The bid price is INR 542.0 with a bid quantity of 2000, while the offer price is INR 542.25 with an offer quantity of 2000. The stock has an open interest of 7,592,000. Birlasoft offers a wide range of IT solutions and services to clients across industries.

16 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹541.6, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹543

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 541.6. There has been a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Birlasoft stock's low price today was 540.3, while the high price reached 547.65.

16 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM IST Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 16 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.7 (-12.22%) & 14.25 (-10.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 16 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.1 (-9.55%) & 11.55 (-2.94%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 11:53 AM IST Birlasoft share price NSE Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹542, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹543

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 542 with a percent change of -0.18%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of 1. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small dip in value.

16 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 542.8 as against previous close of 543.95

Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 542.4. The bid price is 542.25, and the offer price is 542.65. The offer quantity is 4000, and the bid quantity is 2000. The open interest for Birlasoft stands at 7622000.

16 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Birlasoft stock was 541.4, and the high price was 547.65.

16 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹542, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹543

Birlasoft stock is currently priced at 542, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.45 (-5.43%) & 15.05 (-5.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.05 (-10.19%) & 11.1 (-6.72%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹543.4, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹543

Based on the current data, the stock price of Birlasoft is 543.4. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.4.

16 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Birlasoft stock was 541.9, while the high price reached 547.65.

16 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 542.8 as against previous close of 543.95

Birlasoft (Stock Name) is currently trading at a spot price of 545.8. The bid and offer prices are 545.9 and 546.4 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 2000. The stock has an open interest of 7800000.

16 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Birlasoft Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Birlasoft share price NSE Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹545.65, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹543

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 545.65 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 2.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.49% and the value has increased by 2.65 rupees. Overall, this suggests that Birlasoft's stock is performing well in the market.

16 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹543, up 0% from yesterday's ₹543

Based on the current data, the price of Birlasoft stock is 543. There has been no change in the price, with a net change of 0.

16 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹543.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Birlasoft on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 71,606. The closing price for the stock was 543.6.

