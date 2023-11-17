Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Birlasoft opened at ₹617.95 and closed at ₹613.3. The stock reached a high of ₹623.45 and a low of ₹605.25. The market capitalization for Birlasoft is ₹17044.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹616.9 and the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 177278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.