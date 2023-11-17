Hello User
Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 613.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 618.55 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day of trading, Birlasoft opened at 617.95 and closed at 613.3. The stock reached a high of 623.45 and a low of 605.25. The market capitalization for Birlasoft is 17044.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 616.9 and the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 177278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:35 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹613.3 on last trading day

The volume of Birlasoft on the BSE for the last day was 177,278 shares, and the closing price was 613.3.

