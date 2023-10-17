Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft closed today at ₹554.7, up 2% from yesterday's ₹543.8

On the last day, Birlasoft opened at ₹543 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹547.65 and a low of ₹540.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is ₹14,978.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹548.6, while the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for the day was 35,829 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft closed today at ₹554.7, up 2% from yesterday's ₹543.8 Today, Birlasoft stock closed at ₹554.7, which is a 2% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹543.8. The net change in the stock price is 10.9, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cyient 1779.45 65.15 3.8 1945.45 724.0 19676.27 Sonata Software 1096.0 9.15 0.84 1147.4 493.9 15202.06 Birlasoft 554.7 10.9 2.0 548.6 250.35 15247.07 Affle India 1071.85 10.95 1.03 1300.0 875.25 14274.26 Happiest Minds Technologies 860.65 3.05 0.36 1027.8 763.5 12323.52

Birlasoft October futures opened at 548.95 as against previous close of 544.55 Birlasoft, a leading global information technology services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 554.15. The bid price stands at 555.5 with a bid quantity of 8000, while the offer price is 555.6 with an offer quantity of 2000. The open interest for Birlasoft is 8112000. Investors can consider these data points while making trading decisions.

Birlasoft Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Birlasoft Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 250.25000, while its 52 week high price is 548.85000.

Top active options for Birlasoft Top active call options for Birlasoft at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.9 (+47.52%) & ₹10.0 (+58.73%) respectively. Top active put options for Birlasoft at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.25 (-39.32%) & ₹10.2 (-34.19%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Birlasoft share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 536.36 10 Days 517.96 20 Days 504.06 50 Days 488.06 100 Days 422.64 300 Days 352.80

Birlasoft share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 6 6 6 6 Buy 3 3 3 1 Hold 3 3 3 4 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Birlasoft share price NSE Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹541.3, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹543.8 Birlasoft stock is currently trading at ₹541.3 with a decrease of 0.46%. The net change in the stock price is -2.5.

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is ₹542.45 and the high price is ₹549.05.

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹543 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Birlasoft on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 35,829. The closing price for the shares was ₹543.